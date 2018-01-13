Watch: SNL Cold Open Mocks Joe and Mika, Unveils Bill Murray as Steve Bannon

This week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open parodied MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” mocking the relationship between hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski.

In the skit, Scarborough, played by Alex Moffat, and Brzezinski, played by Kate McKinnon, discussed President Donald Trump’s reported “shithole” remarks and Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.”

Steve Bannon, who has solely been portrayed as the Grim Reaper on SNL, appeared to discuss Wolff’s book and unveiled that he is being played by Bill Murray.

“Bannon” and “Wolff” argued briefly before “Morning Joe” cut to Leslie Jones as Oprah Winfrey, who said she is qualified to run for president because she is a celebrity.

“But I’m different from Donald Trump because I’m actually a billionaire,” she said.

