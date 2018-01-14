CNN’s Tapper: A Lot of People Were ‘Happy’ Trump Was Not Watching Fox During Hawaii False Alarm

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper said he thought “a lot of people” were “happy” that President Donald Trump was playing golf instead of watching “Fox & Friends” as the events of Saturday’s false alarm nuclear attack on Hawaii unfolded.

Tapper said, “I think there are a lot of people out there, and I don’t want to be flip about this, I think there are a lot of people out there who are happy that this at least didn’t happen while President Trump was watching ‘Fox & Friends’ and instead it happened when he was out on the golf course, and he was informed about this by layers of advisers and such. Because we know that historically, misunderstandings and false alarms have almost led to nuclear confrontation, nuclear war. Are you at all worried about the fact that an accident, a misunderstanding might lead to something like this?”

