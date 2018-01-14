Cotton: Durbin ‘Has a History’ of Misrepresenting What Happens in WH Meetings

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) misrepresented President Donald Trump reported comments referring to Haiti, and El Salvador and African nations.

Cotton said, “I didn’t hear that word either. I certainly didn’t hear what Sen. Durbin has said repeatedly. Sen. Durbin has a history of misrepresenting what happens in White House meetings, though, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by that.”

After being pressed, Cotton said, “I didn’t hear it. And I was sitting no farther away from Donald Trump than Dick Durbin was, and I know what Dick Durbin has said about the president’s repeated statements is incorrect.”

Dickerson asked, “So, is Senator Durbin lying?”

Cotton said, “Sen. Durbin has misrepresented what happened in White House meetings before. And he was corrected by an Obama administration official.”

He added, “The president reacted with pretty tough language as he said because we want to move to a system that treats people for who they are not where they are from.”

