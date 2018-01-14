Dem Sen Bennet: ‘No Question’ Trump’s Comments Were ‘Racist,’ ‘Un-American’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) said President Donald Trump allegedly using the word “shithole” to refer to Haiti, and El Salvador and African nations was “racist.”

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: A lot of Democrats have come to the conclusion that the president’s a racist after these previous comments and they, and they point to a series of things he has said over decades, not just as president. Is that a fair conclusion?

BENNET: I was raised not to call people racist on the theory that it was hard for them to be rehabilitated once you said that. But there’s no question what he said was racist. There’s no question what he said was un-American and completely unmoored from the facts. He seems to have this impression that immigrants to the United States, like my mom and her parents who were Polish Jews who came here after the Holocaust, somehow, you know, come to the United States and just are lazy and, and the truth is exactly the opposite. You spend any time in neighborhoods across Colorado, what you find is immigrants here striving to make this country better and provide for their families and for the next generation. So I think he has no idea what he’s talking about. And-and on the question of what’s in his heart, do you have any idea-thought, Chuck, that he would’ve called into question Barack Obama’s birth certificate if Barack Obama were white?