DHS Secretary Nielsen on Trump’s Shithole Comments: ‘I Don’t Recall Him Using That Exact Phrase’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Homeland Security Secretary Kerstjen Nielsen, who was in the immigration policy meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers when President Donald Trump allegedly used the word “shithole,” said she did not recall Trump making that comment.

Nielsen said, “I don’t recall him using that exact phrase.”

When host Chris Wallace asked again, she added, “It was an impassioned conversation, I don’t recall that specific phrase being used.”

