GOP Rep Meadows: ‘I Don’t See the President as a Racist at All’

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “KasieDC,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, rejected accusations that President Donald Trump was a racist.

Meadows mentioned his interactions with Trump and said the president never exhibited that behavior in private.

“I don’t see the president as a racist at all,” Meadows said. “I’ve probably spent more time with him one on one than most members. And I can tell you — he’s never, never had a racist comment in private. And so, I have it on good authority that some of the contextual comments that have been put forth by Senator Durbin are maybe not what they’ve been reported to be.”

