GOP Rep Mia Love: Trump Must Apologize, Comments Were Racist

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) said President Donald Trump’s reported “shithole” comments were racist and that he must apologize.

Love said, “So that’s the first thing. We have to make sure that we have the right people in the room talking about these issues. Two, I do, I think that there’s room. I’m hoping that the president will work with me to actually get things done. There’s a lot of healing. There’s a lot of — I still think that he should apologize. I think that there are people that are looking for an apology. And I think that that would show real leadership.”

When asked if the comments were racist, Love said, “Um, well, I think they were— yes. I think that they were unfortunate. I don’t know if they were taken — I wasn’t in the room. I know the comments were made. I don’t know which context they were made. I’m looking forward to finding out what happened, but more importantly, I’m looking forward to trying to fix the problem. I think we need to — we have to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

