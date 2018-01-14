GOP Sen Flake: Trump Attacks on Press ‘Popularized’ By Stalin

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press were like former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s rhetoric.

Flake said, “When you reflexively refer to the press as the enemy of the people or fake news, that has real damage.It has real damage to our standing in the world.”

He added, “And I noted how bad it is for a president to take what was popularized by Joseph Stalin, the enemy of the people, to refer to the press.”

