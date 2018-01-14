GOP Sen Flake Won’t Rule Out 2020 Run Against Trump — ‘I Think He’ll Likely Have a Challenge in the Republican Party’

Trump will "likely" have a Republican challenger in the 2020 presidential primary, @JeffFlake says pic.twitter.com/1tiYC0XNi0

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “KasieDC,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who announced he would not seek re-election in this year’s midterm election, told host Kasie Hunt that he expected President Donald Trump to have a challenger for Republican Party 2020 presidential nomination.

Hunt asked Flake if he thought Republicans had a moral obligation to opposed Trump for the party’s nod.

“I don’t want to put it that way, but I think he will have a challenge,” Flake said. “He’ll certainly have a challenge from somebody as an independent. But I think he’ll likely have a challenge in the Republican Party as well. I am not the only one — the only Republican who is saying, ‘You know, I’m not sure this is my party. We used to stand for limited government and free trade, free enterprise and not this kind of nationalist, protectionist kind of party.

Later, she asked if Flake if he would run in 2020.

“I won’t rule it out,” Flake said. “It’s not in my plans. But I’m not ruling it out. I don’t think anybody should.”

Sen. Flake won't rule out whether he'll challenge @realDonaldTrump for the nomination in 2020, and says "some that ran last time may be thinking about it as well" pic.twitter.com/OlMB2vyl3h — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) January 15, 2018

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor