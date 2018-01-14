GOP Sen Perdue: ‘Gross Misrepresentation’ — Trump Did Not Make ‘Shithole’ Comment

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. David Perdue (GA) who was in the immigration policy meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers when President Donald Trump allegedly used the word “shithole” to refer to Haiti, and El Salvador and African nations, said Trump did not make that comment.

Perdue said, “The gross misrepresentation was that language was used in there that was not used and also that the tone of that meeting was not contributory and not constructive.”

He added, “I’m telling you he did not use that word, George. And I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation. How many times do you want me to say that?”

