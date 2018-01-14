Lewandowski: ‘We’ve Got a Real Problem’ If the Dems Take Back Control of the House

In a Sunday interview on New York AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski warned articles of impeachment could be introduced if Democrats retake the House in 2018.

“If you look at the numbers, I think we’ve got 32 or 33 Republican members of Congress who have already announced they are not seeking reelection. The problem with that is the Democrats only have to take back 24 seats in the House in order to take over. And if that happens, we’ve got a real problem,” Lewandowski told host John Catsimatidis.

He continued, “The real concern right now is the Democrats are exceptionally motivated to run a campaign against this president and if that’s the case, they may have some good opportunities in front of them in the 2018 cycle.

Lewandowski added that the Democrats’ first goal will be to stop Trump’s agenda, and then they will move to file articles of impeachment against him.

