McAuliffe: Trump Should ‘Forget Stephen Miller’ on Immigration Deal

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe suggested that President Donald Trump needed to “forget Stephen Miller,” referring to his senior policy adviser when it came to a deal on immigration.

McAuliffe said, “First of all this is the president’s fault. You have vast agreement between Democrats and Republicans. If you put a bill up Tuesday, they would vote for it, and it would overwhelmingly pass.”

On the DACA deal, McAuliffe continued Trump, “wants it. He is being run by Stephen Miller. What does the president want? He wants a deal to announce, and he wants his approval ratings to go up.”

He added, “Forget Stephen Miller. Stephen Miller did not get elected president of the United States of America.”

