Rand Paul: We Can’t Do Immigration Reform ‘If Everybody’s Out There Calling’ Trump a ‘Racist’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said calling President Donald Trump a “racist” for his reported use of the term “shithole countries” was not helpful for the immigration policy debate.

Paul said, “But what I regret is I do want to see an immigration compromise. And you can’t have an immigration compromise if everybody’s out there calling the president a racist.”

He added, “They’re actually destroying the setting — and he’s a little bit of it — they’re destroying the setting in which anything meaningful can happen on immigration.”

