Rich Lowry: Trump ‘Said S-House and Not S-Hole’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” National Review editor Rich Lowry said during the immigration policy meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, President Donald Trump did not use the word “shithole,” but instead he said “shit house.”
Lowry said, “He used a different — my understating from the meeting is he used a difference but very closely related vulgarity. He said s-house and not s-hole. That is not going to make a difference to anyone.”
He added, “But the general tenor of the discussion has been reported accurately.”
