Convicted Intelligence Leaker Chelsea Manning Releases U.S. Senate Campaign Ad

Convicted intelligence leaker and transgender former U.S. Army soldier Chelsea Manning has released his campaign video for Senate.

The video, uploaded Sunday, is anti-government and shows violence, including scenes from Antifa and the Charlottesville riots.

Manning does not offer any policy proposals in the ominous video but appears to be more of a call to action.

Transcript as follows:

We live in trying times. Times of fear, of suppression, of hate. We don’t need more, or better leaders. We need someone willing to fight. We need to stop asking them to give us our rights. They won’t support us, they won’t compromise. We need to stop expecting that our systems will somehow fix themselves. We need to actually take the reigns of power from them. We need to challenge them at every level. We need to fix this. We don’t need them anymore. We can do better. You’re damn right we got this.

Manning is running for the seat currently held by Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD).

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo