Dem Rep Meeks: Trump ‘Wants to Make America Not Great, But Wants to Make America Just White’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) argued that President Trump has shown he wants to make America white, not great.

Meeks said, “What — his statements that he made clearly shows that he wants to make America not great, but wants to make America just white, by his remarks, talking about Norway, getting away — getting rid of diversity visas, and not explaining or lying about what a diversity visa is. So, if that’s his motivation, if the president’s motivation is to make sure that you’re locking out people of color from — and poor people and the needy, then there’s no deal to be had.”

