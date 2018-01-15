GOP Rep Curbelo: Trump ‘Shithole’ Comments ‘Dehumanized People’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Representative Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) stated that in the meeting where President Trump reportedly referred to “shithole countries” “something derogatory, something that dehumanized people was said, and that’s a shame.”

Curbelo said, “I don’t know exactly what was said in that meeting. Because I wasn’t there. But certainly, something derogatory, something that dehumanized people was said, and that’s a shame. Especially on a day like today, we should be reminded that people should be judged by the content of their character, not by where they come from or what they look like. And when it comes to immigrants, we should judge immigrants by what they have to contribute to this country, not which country they come from. And, by the way, ironically, this is a type of immigration system that the president and a lot of people around him say they want, a system that does not focus on where people come from, but on who they are and what they have to contribute.”

