John Lewis on Boycotting Inauguration: I ‘Withdraw From Evil’ — Election Not ‘Legitimate’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) explained why he boycotted President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Co-host Joy Behar, asked, “Now, you boycotted the inauguration, I remember this. You didn’t go to that, and you skipped a civil rights museum opening because Trump was going to it. I certainly can feel — I feel it too. I don’t want to be anywhere near him. But there’s an argument to be made that, you know, can you pass up an opportunity to actually have a conversation with the guy because he is in a particularly powerful position at the moment? What do you think?

Lewis said, “Well, I felt strongly during the inauguration, the so-called inauguration that I couldn’t be at home with myself if I had to participate or be part of it. The movement taught us to withdraw from evil. And I never felt that his election was legitimate.”

