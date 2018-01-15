Lib Talker Bill Press: Donald Trump’s Base ‘Extreme, Wacko Racist,’ ‘Rednecks’

On Sunday’s episode of “The McLaughlin Group,” liberal commentator Bill Press derided President Donald Trump’s base as “racist” and “redneck.”

Press’ comments came as he expressed his ire over how Trump’s base would react to any shifts on U.S. immigration policy.

“I am sick and tired of talking about Donald Trump’s base,” Press said. “So, you got 35 percent of the most extreme wacko racist — I don’t know — rednecks in the country … let me speak for the average American. Everything is, ‘Oh, this is fine.’ He can say whatever he wants because it pleases his base. He said it best — he could go out on Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody. And his base would say, ‘Good for you, Donald Trump.’ You need more than that base to run a country.”

