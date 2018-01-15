Scarborough: ‘A Hard Rain Is Going To Fall’ on Trump and Republicans ‘Who Enable This Sort of Racism’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” at the end of a segment discussing President Donald Trump’s reported “shithole” comments, host Joe Scarborough said “a hard rain” would fall on Trump and Republicans “who enable this sort of racism.”

Scarborough said, “I can just say generationally, I’ve got older boys in their 20s and I’ve got obviously two younger children. And you can see it even with my older boys and their friends. There is such embarrassment and such contempt even among conservative friends for Donald Trump’s — how close minded Donald Trump is.”

He continued, “And you see it even going into, you know, high school friends and — there is such — such a change generationally that I have seen over the past 10, 15 years of younger Americans and political party just doesn’t matter, rejecting racism, rejecting xenophobia, rejecting the close-mindedness, the sort of close-mindedness that this president, unfortunately, brings to his job and send out to the American people every day. A hard rain is going to fall on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable this sort of racism. And it’s coming.”

(h/t Grabien)

