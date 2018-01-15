Sharpton to Trump: ‘You Are a Racist’

Monday at Reagan National Airport outside of Washington, DC, TMZ caught up with MSNBC host Al Sharpton and asked him about President Donald Trump’s reported “shithole” comments.

When asked if the president is racist Sharpton said, “You don’t have to spray paint the N-word over the Oval Office and sleep with a KKK hood to be racist. If you have racist policies, say racist things, operate in a racist manner you are are a racist, period end of story.”

