Warren: ‘Donald Trump Is a Racist Bully’

During a speech at a Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Boston, MA on Monday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) characterized President Trump as “a racist bully” and urged people to fight back and not back down.

Warren said, “Now is the time. Donald Trump is a racist bully, and we know how to deal with bullies. We do not back down. We do not shut up. We fight back. And no matter what they throw at us, nevertheless, we persist.”

According to the Boston Globe, Warren also stated, “We face the challenge of an openly racist president of the United States.”

