Brzezinski: Trump Is ‘A Danger’ – White House Operates ‘on Lies, on Bullying’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski argued President Trump is “a danger,” and the White House operates “on lies, on bullying, and there’s a lot of weak, compliant Republicans that have made this combination dangerous for our country.”

Brzezinski said, “You know, it’s been a very disturbing couple of weeks, where the conversation has revolved around the president’s fitness. And instead of getting distracted about whether it was house or hole or what word was said, we need to look at the totality of this. This is extremely disturbing. This is not normal. This is not okay. We are not going in the right direction as a country with this man as our president. He’s a danger, and I’m sorry, but that’s actually very important to point out. Because we get distracted by their distractions, pushed out by this press office. There is nothing good about how this White House operates. They operate on lies, on bullying, and there’s a lot of weak, compliant Republicans that have made this combination dangerous for our country.”

(h/t Grabien)

