Clyburn: Trump’s Base Supporters Are ‘Ignoble Voters’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said the supporters of President Donald Trump are “ignoble voters.”

Clyburn said, “You know, Chris, I think there’s a little thing we talk about a lot, and it’s already been mentioned on the show. It’s one thing to have a base of support. It’s something else to have base supporters. Those are totally two different things. I beg to differ with those who say that this president is doing things to appeal to his base of support. No, he’s doing things to appeal to his base voters. Those people who are ignoble in their pursuit of stuff.”

He added, “And I would ask any of your listeners to look it up, and you see a base voter is totally different from a base of voters. And that is what’s going on here. And so every time I hear them saying his base supporters, I think of the real meaning of a base supporter and the word, the best word I can think of is ignoble voters.”

(h/t Grabien)

