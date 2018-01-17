CNN’s Naftali: Trump Makes Kim Jong-Un ‘Look Reasonable’

"He has managed to make a man, who ordered the murder of his stepbrother - Kim Jong Un - look reasonable. Donald Trump's policy has managed to make the North Korean regime look reasonable." - Tim Naftali https://t.co/D1hes1WI2C pic.twitter.com/aEzR7Muxor

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN Presidential Historian and former Nixon Presidential Library Director Tim Naftali argued that President Trump has made North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “look reasonable.”

Naftali said, “[H]e is so good at the game of poker, international poker, that he has managed to make a man who ordered the murder of his stepbrother — Kim Jong-un — look reasonable. Donald Trump’s policy has managed to make the North Korean regime look reasonable because of the steps it has taken to have a dialogue with South Korea. Now, that, to me, is not the sign of an intelligent American policy. And yet, the president promises us that he’s smarter than all of his predecessors and that he will figure out something that none of them has figured out, up to now. It’s dubious. Because he never gives us details. It’s always these grand statements without detail.”

