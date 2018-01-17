Sanders: DREAMer Issue ‘One of the Great Moral Crises of Our Time’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that the treatment of DREAMers is “one of the great moral crises of our time” and allowing them to be subjected to deportation is “unspeakable.”

Sanders said, “I think I speak for the vast majority of members of the Democratic caucus, we’re not going to desert these young people. This, to my mind, is one of the great moral crises of our time. As you’ve indicated, these are young people who were raised in the United States. They’ve spent almost their whole lives here. They know no other country. And as a result of Trump’s precipitous action in September, when he rescinded the executive order that Obama established, these young people, if we do not get our act together, will be subjected to the possibility of deportation. This is unspeakable. It is unacceptable. When Trump rescinded the executive order, he said to Congress, you guys have got to fix it. We need legislation. Well, there have been some serious people, Democrats and Republicans, who have been working on a variety of ideas to fix it. And we cannot keep kicking this issue down the can. Trump started this crisis, we have got to resolve it, and we have got to stand with the DREAMers of this country.”

