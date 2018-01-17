Scarborough on Trump Health Report: ‘If That’s What 6′ 3″, 239 Pounds Looks Like, That’s a Shock’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough stated that if President Trump is mentally sharp, it’s a surprise to many who have worked around the president and it’s “a shock” if President Trump is 6’3″ and weighs 239 pounds.

Scarborough said, “[W]e won’t question the doctor. I will say, on his mental sharpness, if that is in fact the case, and medically, perhaps that is, he has shocked and surprised a lot of people who have worked around him for the past several years, who have been saying that he is not. And secondly, I’ve just got to say on the weight, I know somebody who is 6’3″ and weighs close to 239 pounds, and all I can tell you is this, if that’s what 239 pounds looks like, I would weigh 170 pounds. So, yes, I have great respect for people who have great respect for this doctor. But if that’s what 6’3″, 239 pounds looks like, that’s a shock to me, only because people I know very well, that are 6’3″ and weigh close to 239 pounds look like they weigh about 30 or 40 pounds less than that.”

