Watch: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta Diagnoses Donald Trump With Heart Disease

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the network’s chief medical correspondent, proclaimed that based on President Donald Trump’s coronary calcium scores going back to the previous decade, Trump has heart disease.

Gupta’s diagnosis came a day after Trump’s doctor, Navy Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson, offered his assessment of Trump’s health at a White House press briefing.

“When you look at the findings you just put up there, Alisyn — this coronary calcium score is a score a lot of cardiologists use to try and be predictive and be proactive,” Gupta said. “And if the number gets up over a hundred, that is concerning to a lot of doctors. It’s concerning because you start to say if you do nothing different, if things don’t change, you can start to predict the likelihood that some sort of heart event, some sort of cardiac event — a heart attack or something like that — within a certain number of years.”

“And you see the trajectory of President Trump’s numbers — no doubt, and I think Dr. Jackson alluded to this because of his diet and because of his lack of exercise, that would be part of the reason those numbers have likely gone up,” he added. “And they have continued to go up despite the fact that he’s been on medication. So the president has heart disease. Those numbers qualify him for having heart disease. And it clearly needs a plan to prevent some kind of heart problem down the road.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor