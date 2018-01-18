Brokaw: Dems Think They All They ‘Have to Do Is Show Up’ to Get Congressional Majority Back

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former NBC “Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw suggested Democrats were overconfident about their chances of taking back the majority of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms.

Brokaw said, “I was in touch with some people in the west this past week who were big Trump supporters and still are, except for the tweeting. They say shut up! Just let’s get the job done. We still like your agenda, but when you do that kind of thing, you run contrary to everything that we believe that we need to get done here. You know, General Kelly doesn’t go into combat as a Marine with everybody going in nine different directions, and everybody gets a vote on it. He wants to put the group together. So Donald Trump can’t be controlled. I mean, it’s just — I just don’t understand why as a guy who read the country pretty well in terms of what it wanted in the campaign and how was going to get it, that he keeps doing this, because the base is getting smaller and smaller and smaller frankly.”

He added, “On the other hand, Democrats going into this year, if you’re looking at what they’re talking about right now, they think all they have to do is show up, and they are going to get the congressional majority back again. They better have a plan. And the plan is not to go hard left, by the way, the way they’re going to be led by Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders. They’ve got to have a scheme that addresses the old Democratic middle, people who are the working class Democrats. And unless they get to the that they can get beat.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN