GOP Rep. Gaetz Calls on House to Release ‘Important Intelligence Document’ — Goes to ‘Very Foundations of Our Democracy,’ Involves FBI, DoJ and Trump

. @mattgaetz : "The allegations contained in this important intelligence document go to the very foundations of our democracy and they require an immediate release to the public in my opinion." pic.twitter.com/kqjxp21GcA

Thursday on the Fox Business Network, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) teased an intelligence memo that he claimed went “to the very foundations of democracy” and called on his colleagues in the House of Representatives to make the memo public.

Gaetz told host Liz Claman the memo involved the FBI, the Department of Justice and President Donald Trump.

“The allegations contained in this important intelligence document go to the very foundations of our democracy, and they require an immediate release to the public in my opinion,” Gaetz said. “Unfortunately, I can not talk about the specific facts contained within this memo. I can only share my observation — that if the American people knew what was happening if they saw the contents of this memo, a lot would become clear about the information that I’ve been talking about the last several months. And so, I am calling on our leadership to hold a vote on the floor of the House to make public the key contents of this intelligence memo regarding the FBI, the Department of Justice and President Trump.”

According to Gaetz, a vote could be held simultaneously with a continuing resolution vote that would make the “critical allegations” in the document on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor