Matthews: ‘To Some People’ Obama Is ‘Still the President’

While discussing former President Obama’s plans to hit the campaign trail for Democrats during the 2018 election cycle on Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews stated that to some people, Obama is “still the president.”

Matthews said, “Let me ask you about the president — President Obama, to some people still the president. I was watching the David Letterman — that interview, and a lot of people [were saying,] ‘Oh, he’s still the president.’ How does he get into this fight without getting his face dirtied by Trump, who loves to turn opponents into dirt?”

