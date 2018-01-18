Ryan to Schumer: Don’t Shut Down The Government

Senator Schumer, do not shut down the federal government.⁰⁰ Do not jeopardize funding for our military and for our national security.⁰⁰ Do not jeopardize funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.⁰⁰ It is risky. It is reckless. And it is wrong. pic.twitter.com/1NLeGDY20i

Thursday after the House passed a continuing resolution that would keep the government open, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) warned Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D- NY) and Senate Democrats to pass the continuing resolution and avoid a government shutdown.

Ryan said, “Senator Schumer, do not shut down the federal government. Do not jeopardize funding for our military and for our national security. Do not jeopardize funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program. It is risky. It is reckless. And it is wrong.”

He added, “I ask the American people to understand this: The only people standing in the way of keeping the government open are Senate Democrats. Whether there is a government shutdown or not is now entirely up to them.”

