Trump: ‘Democrats Want a Shutdown to Get Off the Subject of the Tax Cuts Because They Worked So Well’

President Trump: “The Democrats want a shutdown to get off the subject of tax cuts because they have worked so well” https://t.co/ClRn81Vba4

Thursday in Coraopolis, PA, President Donald Trump said he believed Democrats wanted as government shutdown “to get off the subject of the tax cuts because they worked so well.”

Trump said, “We’ll see what happens if there is a shutdown Again, I really believe the Democrats want a shutdown to get off the subject of the tax cuts because they worked so well.”

He added, “Nobody thought, including the Democrats, they could work this well. They’ve been so good that I think the Democrats would like to see a shutdown in order to get off that subject. That is not a good subject for them — the tax cuts, because of the way they have worked.”

