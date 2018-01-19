Maher: This Is Melania Trump’s #MeToo Moment to Divorce Donald Over His Behavior

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that it’s First Lady Melania Trump’s #MeToo moment and it would be impactful if she said, “Marry for money, but divorce for yourself. That’s my philosophy.”

Maher said, “[S]peaking of #MeToo, there is one person who I’m thinking of this week, and I’d like to make a personal plea to join, and that’s Melania Trump. Because, you know, she had to live through the [‘Access Hollywood’] tape, right? And the reports of 19 accusers, is it, on Donald Trump, now? And now, Stormy Daniels, come on Melania, this is your #MeToo moment. If she came out…and said, ‘Marry for money, but divorce for yourself. That’s my philosophy.’ … I think it would change a lot of things.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett