Watch: Gymnast Aly Raisman Confronts ‘Pathetic’ Larry Nassar in Court

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Aly Raisman delivered a 13-minute statement directed towards her sexual abuser Larry Nassar Friday, calling him “pathetic” and “nothing.”

“You do realize now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force, and you are nothing,” Raisman said to Nassar.

She added, “I am here to face you, Larry, so you can see I have regained my strength, that I am no longer a victim, I am a survivor. I am no longer that little girl you met in Australia, where you first began grooming and manipulating.”

Raisman is one of over 100 women to give victim impact statements during Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Lansing, MI.

