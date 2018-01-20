Brooks: ‘I’m Embarrassed for My Country’ over Government Shutdown

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks responded to the government shutdown by stating, “I’m embarrassed for my country.”

Brooks said, “I’m embarrassed for my country. You know, we’ve gotten used to these shutdowns, but we really shouldn’t ever. It’s all so stupid. If we had like a Dwight Eisenhower or Franklin Roosevelt, they’d just say, ‘Okay, let’s get in a room, we’ll figure it out, and they’d act like grownups.’ They would feel so demeaned to go through the rituals of condemnation. And so, we shouldn’t forget that elemental fact, it shouldn’t be like this.”

