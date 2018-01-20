GOP Rep Gaetz: Contents of Intelligence Memo Will ‘Shock the Conscience of This Country’

. @RepMattGaetz : "There are 4 pages of a memorandum prepared by the Intel. Cmte. that will shock the conscience of this country when it comes to the horrific abuses that occurred during the last admin. and that I believe continue to pose a threat to @realDonaldTrump 's presidency." pic.twitter.com/g19BvDVUEe

Saturday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) further discussed the intelligence memorandum that he teased this week, predicting the contents will “shock the conscience of this country.”

“There are four pages of a memorandum prepared by the intelligence committee that will shock the conscience of this country when it comes to the horrific abuses that occurred during the last administration and that I believe continue to pose a threat to Donald Trump’s presidency,” Gaetz said on Fox News Channel’s “Justice.”

Gaetz stated that “names are named” in the memo, adding that it is “so important” that the “shocking” memo gets released immediately.

He continued, “All Americans need to see what was happening to undermine this president, duly elected.”

