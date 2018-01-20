Lizz Winstead: With Abortion Waiting Periods, It Becomes Part of Our DNA to Not Trust Women to Run the Country

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, comedienne Lizz Winstead argued that abortion waiting periods cause people to believe that women cannot be trusted to make decisions, thus leading to the notion that women cannot handle being president or leading a company.

“For me, a lot of when we talk about the larger scope of how we trust women is when you look at these laws, so many of them, especially, are waiting period for abortion, 24, 48, 72 hours — what that says is we really don’t trust women,” Winstead stated. “And if we start legislating the fact that we don’t trust women with our reproductive choices, that is going to be part of our DNA when it comes to do we really trust women with anything: running our banks, running our country. I think that’s a really, really big sign that we need to look at.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent