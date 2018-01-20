MSNBC Guest: The Idea of Trump Having Consensual Sex ‘Is Kind of a Novelty’

In a Saturday discussion on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” regarding the reported relationship between adult film actress Stormy Daniels and President Donald Trump, journalist Sarah Kendzior stated that the idea of Trump having consensual sex is “kind of a novelty” because a number of women have accused him of sexual assault and rape.

“The idea of him having consensual sex is kind of a novelty, given that he’s been accused of sexual assault and rape by 16 people,” Kendzior told host Joy Reid. “On the level of scandals, this is kind of low but as part of a bigger pattern, it is very alarming and predictable.

