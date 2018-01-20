MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Tucker Carlson Putting Forward ‘a Pretty Blatantly White Nationalist View’ on Immigration

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid took aim at Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson for his views on immigration, which he has laid out in the past few weeks on his Fox News program

Panelist Jennifer Mendelsohn noted Carlson’s stance and explained how she traced Carlson’s ancestral roots back to Switzerland. She then proclaimed “people in genealogical glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” to which Reid responded by calling his immigration stance a “pretty blatantly white nationalist view.”

“[T]ucker’s been one of the more aggressive at putting forward what a lot of people have seen as a pretty blatantly white nationalist view of what immigration should be like.”

