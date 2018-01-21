CNN’s Zakaria on Immigration: Trump Seems ‘Racist’ — GOP ‘Ugly,’ ‘Encouraging ‘Bigotry’

Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” while discussing immigration, host Fareed Zakaria said President Donald Trump’s discussion about the issue seemed “racist.”

Zakaria said, “It is difficult to be moderate on any topic these day, most of all immigration. Donald Trump discusses the issue in ways that, to me, seem racist.”

He added, “Factions of the Republican party have become ugly and mean-spirited in tone and temper demeaning immigrates encouraging nativism and bigotry. To compromise with these kind of attitudes seems distasteful, even immoral. And yet, the issue allows for some sensible middle ground.”

