Dem Sen Coons: Negotiating with GOP Is Like Convincing Kids to Do Their Homework

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said negotiating with Republicans was like convincing kids to do their homework.

On ending the shutdown, Coons said the Democrats wanted “a commitment to move forward” and added they were “going to have votes.”

He added, “I’ve got teenagers. It’s like Dad comes home at 8 and asks, ‘How you doing on your homework?’ ‘Almost done, making progress.’ At 9, ‘How we doing on that homework?’ ‘Making progress,’ At 10, ‘How you doing? It’s bedtime.’ ‘What’s the urgency? It’s not due until tomorrow.’ We need a recognition it’s overdue. We have got a list of things we need to move forward on.”

