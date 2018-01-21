Dem Sen Duckworth Calls Trump ‘A Five-Deferment Draft Dodger’

Saturday on the Senate floor, while commenting on the government shutdown, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), an Iraq war veteran, said she would not be lectured about military funding by a “five-deferment draft dodger,” referring to President Donald Trump.

Duckworth said, “I spent my entire adult life looking out for the well-being, the training, the equipping of the troops for whom I was responsible. Sadly, this is something the current occupant of the Oval Office does not seem to care to do. And I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft dodger.”

She added, “I have a message for Cadet Bone Spurs: If you cared about our military, you’d stop baiting Kim Jong Un into a war that could put 85,000 American troops and millions of innocent civilians in danger.”

