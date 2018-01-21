Dem Sen Durbin: GOP Doing Away With Filibuster Would Be the ‘End of the Senate’

by Pam Key21 Jan 20180

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet calling for the “nuclear option,” meaning the Senate could end the shutdown with a simple majority vote instead of the 60 required to stop a filibuster.

Durbin declared that would be “the end of the Senate.”

Durbin said, “That would be the end of the Senate as it was originally devised and created going back to our founding fathers. We have to acknowledge a respect for the minority, and that is what the Senate tries to do in its composition and procedure.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.