Dem Sen Durbin: GOP Doing Away With Filibuster Would Be the ‘End of the Senate’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet calling for the “nuclear option,” meaning the Senate could end the shutdown with a simple majority vote instead of the 60 required to stop a filibuster.

Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018

Durbin declared that would be “the end of the Senate.”

Durbin said, “That would be the end of the Senate as it was originally devised and created going back to our founding fathers. We have to acknowledge a respect for the minority, and that is what the Senate tries to do in its composition and procedure.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN