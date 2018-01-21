Graham: ‘As Long as Stephen Miller Is In Charge of Negotiating Immigration, We Are Going Nowhere’

Sunday in an appearance before reporters, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized White House adviser Stephen Miller over his role in the immigration negotiations.

Graham said, “I’ve talked with the president his heart is right on this issue. He’s got a good understanding of what will sell, and every time we have a proposal it is only yanked back by staff members.”

He added, “As long as Stephen Miller is in charge of negotiating immigration, we are going nowhere. He’s been an outlier for years. There is a deal to be had DACA plus for more border security funding.”

