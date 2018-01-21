Gutiérrez: Kelly Said Trump Was ‘Not Fully Informed,’ Wall Could Be Inhospitable Terrain, Drones

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) said during an immigration meeting White House chief of staff John Kelly described President Donald Trump as “not fully informed” on what a border wall actually means.

Gutiérrez said, “Yes. I had a meeting. I was sitting right next to him, next to Mr. Kelly. Here is what he said, he said the president of the United States when he was campaigning made promises that were not fully informed. I wrote it down. I wrote it down. It was so astonishing to me. I immediately wrote it down. He said was not fully informed. Is that uninformed? I heard the president was not fully informed. He said I’ve educated president and the president has evolved on the issue. When I asked General Kelly what’s a wall? He said it could be the inhospitable terrain. It could be border patrol agents. it could be drones.”

