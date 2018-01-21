Paul Ryan on Trump Ad Attacking Dems: ‘I Don’t Know If That’s Necessarily Productive’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) questioned President Donald Trump’s new campaign ad saying Democrats “will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants” if they continued the shutdown.

Ryan said, “They are certainly not helping us keep the government open. They are certainly not helping us get to a solution on immigration. When you shut down the government you stop negotiating on immigration reform. They’re complicity with not getting things done.”

He added, “I’m not going to comment. I just saw that. I don’t know if that’s necessarily productive. It’s no secret the president has strong views on immigration, but what is not productive is a pointless government shutdown that the Senate Democrats have foisted on this country.”

