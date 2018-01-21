Peggy Noonan: Trump Is Pulling ‘New York Real Estate Moves on the American Political Scene’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan said during the shutdown negotiations President Donald Trump was attempting “New York real estate moves on the American political scene.”

Noonan said, “You know, looking at the history here of Mr. Trump meeting first in the public deal last week when he talked to everybody and he said make a deal, ‘I can take the heat,’ and then in the conversation with Schumer, what I think we see is he’s actually not good at making a deal.”

She added, “What he does is pull New York real estate moves on the American political scene. He’s saying, ‘You know what, we’ve got a deal, it’s so great, come back tomorrow, we’ll going have champagne and sign it.’ And they come back, and it’s sort of ‘I was thinking overnight, I got three or four more things, they are not that big.’ And everybody goes you’re jerking me around. So that’s the part that I think that is not working and maybe he’s not so deeply involved at the moment because his particular talents don’t apply here.”

