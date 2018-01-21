Rand Paul: Ryan and McConnell Are Intelligence Community ‘Apologists’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while discussing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were “apologists” for the intelligence community.

Paul said, “I think the intelligence community and their apologist which are Speaker Ryan and Leader McConnell they want to give enormous power to the intelligence communities and I think there’s too much power. This program is supposed to let us spy on foreigners in foreign lands when a foreigner talks to an American they get caught up in the database.”

He added, “If the president calls a foreign leader he’s in the database. If I call a foreign leader, I’m in the database. If you’re a businessman or woman and you call foreigners you may be in the database. If you’re a journalist and you send an e-mail, and you type in the words Al Baghdadi, and you type that in, you’re in the database. We have this enormous database. Your name can be typed in or my name without a warrant. Keep the program but get a warrant if you want to search an American’s name and this I think the vast majority of Americans would support if they knew the issue.”

