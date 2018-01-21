Sanders: Deporting DREAMers ‘Would Be a Stain That This Country Would Never Recover From’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said if President Donald Trump rescinded former President Barack Obama’s executive order and it lead to the deportation of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, it “would be a stain that this country would never recover from.”

Sanders said, “I think the wall was a great idea in the 15th century when the Chinese built the Great China Wall. I don’t think it makes a whole lot of sense now but I’m willing to sit down in a room and do what the American people want and what the American people want is to provide legal status to the DREAMers and a path toward citizenship. Let’s sit down and do that. that has to be passed.”

He added, “But let me say this. If we allow Trump to get away with what he did and that is repeal the executive order on DACA, and if the 800,000 people, young people are subjected to deportation, this will be one of the ugliest stains in the history of the United States. Young people who know no other country than this country, who came here two or three years of age to now be subjected to deportation would be a stain that this country would never recover from.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN